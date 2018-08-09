2,900 Shares in GCI Liberty Inc Class A (GLIBA) Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in GCI Liberty Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. GCI Liberty Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.99). GCI Liberty Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc Class A will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business.

