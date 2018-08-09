2,653 Shares in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU) Purchased by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDU. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 52.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 176,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,437,000 after buying an additional 60,320 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,394,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,890,000 after purchasing an additional 69,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 18.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 94,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp opened at $87.14 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $108.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, CLSA lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.86.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

