25,480 Shares in Kroger Co (KR) Purchased by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000. Kroger accounts for 0.5% of Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 249,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $1,131,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Kroger by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 547,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,127,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Kroger by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $30.61 on Thursday. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $37.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,291.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

