2,420 Shares in Workday Inc (WDAY) Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $2,327,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 20.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Workday by 43.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 989,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,898,000 after buying an additional 299,251 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Workday by 15.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 17.1% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDAY. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Workday to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Workday from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.87.

In related news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 11,447 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.63, for a total value of $1,449,533.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 2,178 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total transaction of $293,006.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 922,773 shares of company stock worth $118,117,147. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday opened at $135.01 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $95.35 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.