24,000 Shares in Federated Investors Inc (FII) Acquired by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Federated Investors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,101,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,640,000 after acquiring an additional 257,339 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in Federated Investors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,046,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Federated Investors by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,955,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Federated Investors by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,011,000 after acquiring an additional 643,993 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Federated Investors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 976,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.12 per share, with a total value of $1,567,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,178. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.19.

Shares of Federated Investors opened at $23.44 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Federated Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

