23,553 Shares in YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of YRC Worldwide as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 42.4% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 337,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 100,435 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 67.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 66.7% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on YRC Worldwide from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded YRC Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YRC Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of YRC Worldwide opened at $9.25 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. YRC Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $313.61 million, a P/E ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.51.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Bromark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,272 shares in the company, valued at $930,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

