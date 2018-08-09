$228.33 Million in Sales Expected for 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (FLWS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) will report sales of $228.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $228.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $227.80 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com reported sales of $239.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow 1-800-Flowers.Com.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLWS. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Noble Financial lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $215,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,856,733.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Gerard M. Gallagher sold 26,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $335,839.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,758 shares of company stock worth $1,850,065 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 48.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 271,338 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 84.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 550,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 252,148 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1,844.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 233,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 221,068 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter worth $2,261,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 26.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 421,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com traded up $0.10, hitting $14.50, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 87,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.32 million, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.23.

About 1-800-Flowers.Com

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

