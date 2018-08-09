$216.92 Million in Sales Expected for Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to announce $216.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.40 million and the highest is $219.20 million. Bancorpsouth Bank posted sales of $186.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year sales of $870.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $856.20 million to $882.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $942.30 million per share, with estimates ranging from $917.30 million to $957.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $214.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Friday, April 20th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $34.05. 28,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXS. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth $16,539,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 88,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth $1,587,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

