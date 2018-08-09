2,072 Shares in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Purchased by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,072 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CTXS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

In other Citrix Systems news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $234,505.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,255.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jessica Soisson sold 3,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $352,510.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,955.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,353 shares of company stock worth $4,398,696. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems opened at $111.19 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.33 and a 52 week high of $116.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $742.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $103.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.