197,135 Shares in SendGrid Inc (SEND) Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in SendGrid Inc (NYSE:SEND) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 197,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEND. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SendGrid by 225.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SendGrid by 387.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SendGrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in SendGrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SendGrid in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 39.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SendGrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SendGrid from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on SendGrid in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SendGrid from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SendGrid in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SendGrid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

SendGrid opened at $30.30 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. SendGrid Inc has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. analysts expect that SendGrid Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other SendGrid news, insider Sameer Dholakia sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $493,980.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig Kaes sold 15,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $450,802.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SendGrid, Inc operates as a digital communication platform in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based platform provides various tools to the businesses, including developers and marketers to reach their customers using an email. The company offers services, such as email application programming interface (API), which allow developers to use its API in their preferred development framework and to use its platform to add email functionality to their applications; marketing campaigns that allow marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and execute and analyze email campaigns to engage customers; and expert services to help businesses optimize their email delivery.

