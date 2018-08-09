1,945 Shares in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETFC. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in E*TRADE Financial by 24,784.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial opened at $61.31 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

ETFC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point initiated coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.81.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

