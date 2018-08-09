1,794 Shares in Evergy (EVRG) Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of Evergy opened at $56.37 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Evergy has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $57.44.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

