1,746 Shares in Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Acquired by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,065 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Mark B. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $134.39 per share, with a total value of $268,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,818.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “positive” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Friday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Shares of Concho Resources opened at $136.43 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 0.95. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $106.73 and a 52-week high of $163.11.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Concho Resources had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

