1,388 Shares in Winmark Co. (WINA) Acquired by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WINA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 49.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Winmark alerts:

Shares of Winmark opened at $147.05 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.20. The company has a market cap of $575.25 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.43. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $121.55 and a 1 year high of $153.70.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 38.33% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $1,198,932.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,362,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,487,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,704 shares of company stock worth $2,145,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.