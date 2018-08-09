134,750 Shares in BB&T Co. (BBT) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 134,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in BB&T by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in BB&T by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in BB&T by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BB&T by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BB&T by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $155,577.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,662.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider W Bennett Bradley sold 5,565 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $306,854.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,081.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,083 shares of company stock valued at $593,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB&T opened at $52.01 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). BB&T had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a positive change from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBT. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners lowered shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

