10,922 Shares in Alteryx Inc (AYX) Purchased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AYX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alteryx by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alteryx by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 38,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 636,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 70,971 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In other news, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $168,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 190,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.98 per share, with a total value of $6,076,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,349,000 and have sold 256,780 shares valued at $9,793,171. Insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYX. Oppenheimer began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alteryx from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. Alteryx Inc has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $46.14. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -148.55 and a beta of -0.90.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.