10,052 Shares in Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (MYD) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. (NYSE:MYD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund by 26.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $660,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackrock Muniyield Fund alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Fund opened at $13.72 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Blackrock Muniyield Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $15.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniyield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.