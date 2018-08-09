$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hershey Co (HSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 108.82% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSY. Zacks Investment Research raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hershey from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hershey from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

Shares of Hershey traded down $0.35, reaching $97.34, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 764,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Hershey has a twelve month low of $89.10 and a twelve month high of $115.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.722 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.04%.

In related news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,394 shares in the company, valued at $16,181,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Shedlarz sold 5,450 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $497,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,723.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.4% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 106,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Hershey by 20.4% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 50,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hershey by 13.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

