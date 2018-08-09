$1.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.61 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.24.

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s payout ratio is 61.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

