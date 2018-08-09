$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (BKD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) to announce $1.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Brookdale Senior Living posted sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year sales of $4.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.66). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.92.

Brookdale Senior Living traded down $0.15, reaching $8.20, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,594,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,146,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 483.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 93,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 77,427 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 256,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,209,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 81,770 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs ? Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

