$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saia Inc (SAIA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Saia posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Saia had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $428.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other news, Director Douglas Wayne Rockel sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $169,260.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 46,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $577,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saia traded down $0.70, hitting $75.40, on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,428. Saia has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.78.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

