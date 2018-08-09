-$0.73 EPS Expected for Intelsat SA (I) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) will report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intelsat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.87) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Intelsat reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 180.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intelsat.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on I. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Intelsat in a research note on Friday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intelsat and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Intelsat from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intelsat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Intelsat traded up $0.26, reaching $24.75, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 1,941,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.79. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.95. Intelsat has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Intelsat by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,598,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intelsat by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intelsat by 19,421.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,532,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,409 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Intelsat by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 461,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Intelsat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, through its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intelsat (I)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.