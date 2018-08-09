$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Versum Materials Inc (VSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Versum Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.65. Versum Materials reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Versum Materials will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Versum Materials.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 459.92% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Versum Materials from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Versum Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,111,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Versum Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Versum Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Versum Materials by 615.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Versum Materials by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Versum Materials opened at $38.11 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. Versum Materials has a fifty-two week low of $33.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Versum Materials’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

