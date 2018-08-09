$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for SunCoke Energy Partners LP (SXCP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SunCoke Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.31. SunCoke Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SunCoke Energy Partners.

SunCoke Energy Partners (NYSE:SXCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.03 million. SunCoke Energy Partners had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 17.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SXCP shares. ValuEngine cut SunCoke Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on SunCoke Energy Partners from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SunCoke Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in SunCoke Energy Partners by 25.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 49,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $994,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXCP traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $17.65. 187,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,977. The stock has a market cap of $792.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. SunCoke Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. SunCoke Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.97%.

SunCoke Energy Partners Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership, produces and sells coke used in the blast furnace production of steel in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Coke and Logistics. The company also provides metallurgical and thermal coal mixing and handling terminal services, as well as operates Convent Marine Terminal, an export terminal in the United States Gulf Coast located in Convent, Louisiana.

