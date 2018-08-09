-$0.33 EPS Expected for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioXcel Therapeutics.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $6,331,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,362,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BTAI traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,187. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

See Also: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.