$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. Pegasystems reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.35). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $196.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of Pegasystems traded up $1.10, reaching $59.20, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,202. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.45, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.00. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $67.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,897 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $914,526.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 722 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $47,009.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,472 shares in the company, valued at $95,841.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,134 shares of company stock worth $2,244,965 over the last ninety days. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $781,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 32,902 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1,583.0% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,433 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 29.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients to build and extend their own applications.

