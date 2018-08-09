$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) will report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. Ribbon Communications posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBBN. BidaskClub cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Ribbon Communications opened at $6.95 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.91 million, a P/E ratio of 99.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1,177.4% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,085,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,820 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 20.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 13.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 176,210 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 11.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 864,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 89,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

