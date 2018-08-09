$0.10 EPS Expected for Radware Ltd. (RDWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.11. Radware reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. Radware had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on RDWR. BidaskClub raised shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Radware in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Radware from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Radware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

Shares of Radware traded up $0.08, hitting $27.44, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 219,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,599. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.00, a PEG ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.93. Radware has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $27.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Radware by 80.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 41.9% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Radware by 171.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth about $385,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

