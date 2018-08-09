$0.08 EPS Expected for Conifer Holdings Inc (CNFR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Conifer reported earnings per share of ($2.48) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 34.51% and a negative net margin of 20.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNFR shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Conifer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Conifer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Conifer makes up 6.7% of Aegis Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aegis Financial Corp owned about 8.81% of Conifer worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Conifer remained flat at $$6.45 during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.08. Conifer has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

