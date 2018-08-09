-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sprague Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.09). Sprague Resources posted earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprague Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprague Resources.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.15). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $741.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sprague Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

SRLP stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.60. 11,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,295. Sprague Resources has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.28%.

In related news, Director Ben J. Hennelly sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $37,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 843,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 71,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

