$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lonestar Resources US Inc (LONE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.14. Lonestar Resources US posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lonestar Resources US.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.59 million. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 37.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

In related news, Director John H. Murray purchased 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $67,085.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LONE. Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,738,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 177.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 159.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 155,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 95,935 shares during the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lonestar Resources US opened at $8.76 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Lonestar Resources US has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $11.24.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

