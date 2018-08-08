ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $565.06 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ZTO opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.31.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. ValuEngine upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.76.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

