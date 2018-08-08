ZSEcoin Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (ZSE)

ZSEcoin (CURRENCY:ZSE) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, ZSEcoin has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZSEcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. ZSEcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $9.00 worth of ZSEcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZSEcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.09 or 0.02832920 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012629 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000544 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004780 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002687 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000084 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003071 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001100 BTC.

ZSEcoin Profile

ZSEcoin (ZSE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2016. ZSEcoin’s total supply is 7,117,419 coins. ZSEcoin’s official Twitter account is @PrestigeCoin . The official website for ZSEcoin is zsecoin.com

Buying and Selling ZSEcoin

ZSEcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZSEcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZSEcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZSEcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZSEcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZSEcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.