Zoetis (ZTS) PT Raised to $95.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZTS. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.80.

ZTS opened at $92.58 on Friday. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $59.50 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 72.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

In other Zoetis news, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $169,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 5,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $431,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,017 shares of company stock valued at $602,071. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

