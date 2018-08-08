ZIX (ZIXI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIX has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.17.

ZIXI opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. ZIX has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $301.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. ZIX had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 8,881.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,223,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,431 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the first quarter valued at $3,575,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the first quarter valued at $961,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the first quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 53.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 162,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

