Zix Co. (ZIXI) Receives $5.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZIXI shares. BidaskClub downgraded ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ZIX by 217.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZIX by 124.5% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 56,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 31,340 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZIX by 28.5% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the second quarter valued at $415,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIX traded down $0.01, reaching $5.60, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 2,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,535. ZIX has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter. equities analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

