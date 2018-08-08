Zeusshield (ZSC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $136,875.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $7.94 million and approximately $136,875.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015815 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00010211 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000402 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00354592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00192097 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000177 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.36 or 0.08071483 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield launched on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,170,765 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

