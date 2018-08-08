Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) PT Set at $170.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) received a $170.00 price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.89.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $166.62 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 47.70% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jim L. Kaput sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $349,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael H. Terzich sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $372,111.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,014.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,735,258. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

