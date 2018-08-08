Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Northcoast Research Analysts

Northcoast Research set a $200.00 price objective on Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on Zebra Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.11.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $167.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.25. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 47.70% and a net margin of 3.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.61, for a total transaction of $3,122,247.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,513,292.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jim L. Kaput sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $349,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,735,258 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.