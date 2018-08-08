Zebi 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.55 Million (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. One Zebi token can now be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Hotbit, OKEx and DDEX. Zebi has a market capitalization of $10.38 million and $1.55 million worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00349319 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00190477 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000172 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013332 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.46 or 0.08090735 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,594,859 tokens. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LATOKEN, Koinex, IDEX, Qryptos, OKEx and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

