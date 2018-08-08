ZCL Composites (ZCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ZCL Composites (TSE:ZCL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.
ZCL opened at C$9.08 on Wednesday. ZCL Composites has a twelve month low of C$8.25 and a twelve month high of C$13.79.
Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of ZCL Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 7th.
About ZCL Composites
ZCL Composites Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) underground storage tanks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also manufactures and distributes liquid storage systems, including fiberglass storage tanks and related products and accessories; and produces and sells in-situ fiberglass tank and tank lining systems, and three dimensional glass fabric materials.
