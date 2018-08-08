Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tower International (TOWR) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “TA Delaware, Inc. is engaged in the manufacture of engineered structural metal components and assemblies primarily serving automotive original equipment manufacturers. It offers its automotive customers body-structure stampings, frame and other chassis structures, as well as complex welded assemblies, for small and large cars, crossovers, pickups and SUVs. Its manufacturing operations consist primarily of stamping and welding operations, system and modular assembly operations, coating, and other ancillary operations. The Company uses various grades and thicknesses of steel and aluminum; including high-strength, hot- and cold-rolled, galvanized, organically coated, stainless, and aluminized steel; for the manufacture of its products. TA Delaware, Inc. is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tower International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tower International in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:TOWR opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $660.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.27. Tower International has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $556.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.90 million. Tower International had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Tower International will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Tower International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

In other Tower International news, COO Michael Rajkovic sold 17,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $592,962.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower International in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower International in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower International in the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower International in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tower International by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower International Company Profile

Tower International, Inc manufactures and sells engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily for original equipment manufacturers. It operates in two segments, North America and Europe. The company provides body structures and assemblies, including structural metal components, which comprise body pillars, roof rails, and side sills; and Class A surfaces and assemblies that consist of body sides, hoods, doors, fenders, and pickup truck boxes.

