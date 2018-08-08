Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rockwell Automation (ROK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has $202.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Automation expects fiscal 2018 adjusted EPS at $7.90-$8.10, an 18% year-over-year growth at the mid-point, backed by favorable global manufacturing environment, positive macroeconomic indicators and strong results. Organic sales growth guidance is at 5.5%, up from 3.5-6.5%. Organic sales growth is likely to be driven by higher expected growth rates in the solutions and services businesses, and higher backlogs in its product businesses. Heavy industries is likely to be the primary growth driver, backed by growth in emerging markets, and strong demand for metals and semiconductor. Positive impact of tax reform, increased investment and share repurchases also remain catalysts. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. “

ROK has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Vertical Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.00.

Shares of Rockwell Automation opened at $178.90 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $155.81 and a 12-month high of $210.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.68, for a total transaction of $262,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,810.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Theodore D. Crandall sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total value of $1,036,552.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,193,358. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 57.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 31,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 32.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

