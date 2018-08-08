Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ribbon Communications (RBBN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Sonus Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of voice infrastructure products for the new public network. Sonus’ solutions enable service providers to deploy an integrated network capable of carrying both voice and data traffic, and to deliver a range of innovative, new services. The Sonus Open Services Architecture and award-winning Packet Telephony suite cut the time-to-market for competitive new service products, allowing carriers and third-party developers to expand marketshare and build important new revenue streams.(Press Release) “

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upgraded Ribbon Communications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Ribbon Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ribbon Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.38.

NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $720.83 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.79 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 11.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 864,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after buying an additional 89,730 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.