Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) to Buy

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a $64.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.79% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “We believe that Fortune Brands is poised to gain from its solid product portfolio, initiatives to launch new products, inorganic activities and shareholder-friendly policy in the long run. In second-quarter 2018, the company's earnings and revenues grew 8.7% and 4.7% respectively. For 2018, the company anticipates gaining from roughly 5-7% growth in the U.S. home products market and 5-6% rise in global market. It anticipates earnings per share to be within $3.62-$3.72 range, higher than the earlier forecast of $3.58-$3.70. Sales are predicted to grow 6-7%, with healthy growth in Doors, Plumbing and Security segments. Effective third-quarter 2018, the Doors and Security segment will be reported under one segment — Doors & Security. However, the company's shares have underperformed the industry in the past month.”

FBHS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

FBHS opened at $57.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a twelve month low of $52.63 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,221,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,956,000 after purchasing an additional 318,526 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 54,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 100,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

