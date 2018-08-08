Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alimera Sciences (ALIM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $1.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

ALIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. B. Riley started coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alimera Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alimera Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.25.

ALIM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.92. 9,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.62, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.81. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.61.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million. research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

