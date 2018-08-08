Zacks Investment Research Lowers Newmark Group (NMRK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill cut Newmark Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Newmark Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NMRK opened at $13.77 on Friday. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.97.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $466.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.50 million. research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Berkeley Point and NKF Capital Markets names.

