Zacks Investment Research Lowers Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is an international owner and operator of dry cargo vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of drybulk commodities including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers and chartering of its vessels under medium to long-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. “

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $2.20 to $1.80 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navios Maritime Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.31.

Shares of NYSE NMM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,628. The stock has a market cap of $345.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.59. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. sell-side analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,014 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 172,914 shares during the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 44.3% during the first quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,292,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,526,000 after buying an additional 3,158,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the first quarter valued at $216,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,049 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,408,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 310,316 shares during the period. 19.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.