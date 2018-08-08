Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eaton (ETN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “In a year’s time, Eaton’s shares have outperformed its industry’s rally. Eaton is gaining from strong organic sales and positive currency translation, which are having a positive impact on the performance of the company. The ongoing R&D investments will help it to upgrade its products and provide better electrical solutions to its customers. The company will gain from its multiyear restructuring program, which is expected to boost margins. The lower number of outstanding shares due to repurchase of $600 million in the first half of 2018 positively impacted its earnings. However, Eaton’s wide operations expose it to weather calamities, natural disaster, cyber-attacks and security breaches, all of which could adversely impact its operation and earnings, going forward. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETN. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eaton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eaton from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Eaton from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.67.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $81.91. 37,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,569,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. Eaton has a 12 month low of $69.82 and a 12 month high of $89.85.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

In other Eaton news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,666.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard M. Eubanks sold 7,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $575,506.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,964 shares in the company, valued at $879,422.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,683 shares of company stock worth $2,220,088 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 67.5% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

