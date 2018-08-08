Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cray (CRAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cray Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing the high performance computing (HPC) market, primarily categories of systems known as supercomputers. The Company’s segments include Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other. The Supercomputing segment includes a suite of supercomputer systems, which are used by engineering centers in universities, government laboratories, and commercial institutions. The Storage and Data Management segment includes Cray Data Warp and Sonexion, as well as other third-party storage products and their ongoing maintenance and system analysts. The Maintenance and Support segment provides ongoing maintenance of Cray supercomputers, big data storage and analytics systems, as well as system analysts. The Engineering Services and Other segment include the Company’s analytics business and Custom Engineering. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRAY. BidaskClub upgraded Cray from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cray from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

CRAY stock opened at $22.40 on Friday. Cray has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Cray (NASDAQ:CRAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. Cray had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Cray will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cray by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,354,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Cray during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cray by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 681,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,758,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cray during the 2nd quarter worth $1,011,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cray during the 2nd quarter worth $3,334,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cray Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services computing systems, and data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. It operates through Supercomputing, Storage and Data Management, Maintenance and Support, and Engineering Services and Other segments.

